Danish organizations condemn U.S. blockade against Cuba

Copenhagen, Nov 16.- Political and solidarity organizations with Cuba in Denmark reiterated their support to the Caribbean nation and denounced the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, diplomatic sources revealed.

Members of the Danish-Cuban Association participated in demonstrations in front of the US embassy in this capital and the Christiansborg Palace, Parliament’s headquarters.

In addition, they disseminated in the cities of Odense, Svendborg and Kolding the purposes of the Unblock Cuba campaign, organized to publicize the serious effects of U.S. aggressions against Cuba and the need to end a blockade that has lasted almost six decades.

In addition, the Association sent a letter to Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod to request that this nation demand the cessation of the hostile policy of the United States towards Cuba.

In turn, the international secretary of the Communist Party of this country, Nikolaj Moller, published an article in the newspaper Arbejderen in which he condemned the economic war promoted by Washington against the Caribbean island and denounced its harmful consequences for the population.

Imperialism is merciless with countries that insist on self-determination and apply policies not desired by Washington. The struggle against the blockade of Cuba is a struggle for the right to sovereignty, he added. (Latin Press)