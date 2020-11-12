Cuba’s University begins world’s webinar on history and heritage
Under the auspices of the Directorate of Cultural Heritage of the University of Havana, the national network of university museums of Cuba and the corresponding department of the UO, the opening day projects its vision towards the assets related to this teaching in different latitudes.
The event has its historic inspiration in the 20th anniversary of the granting of the doctorate Honoris Causa to the heroine Vilma Espin and in the 50 years of Santiago magazine, in addition to the aspiration of the university community to the declaration as a National Monument.
In conjunction with University Extension, this 2nd edition aims to strengthen the study of history and in particular to the knowledge and dissemination among students, teachers and the community of the significant values of those educational environments. (Prensa Latina)