Cuba’s stand at Belgian fair opened

Brussels, Feb 8.- Images of its nature, the traditional mojito, craftworks, music and the inevitable Havana stand out among the attributes of the Cuban stand opened in Brussels on Thursday during the Salon des Vacances Fair, a tourist event in which the island is the guest of honor.

During the official opening ceremony of the stand, Cuban Ambassador to Belgium Norma Goicochea invited fairgoers in this 62nd edition to get in touch with the Caribbean nation in all its dimension.

Our stand shows a progress of the island’s main wealth, its diverse nature, legendary history, rich cultural heritage and, above all, the warmth of its people, the diplomat said, accompanied by Philippe Lhomme, president of FISA, the organizing entity of the Salon des Vacances Fair.

Goicochea highlighted the presence of a delegation led by Michel Bernal, Commercial Director of Cuba’s Ministry of Tourism, with travel agents, hotel chain representatives and other professionals of the sector.

She also highlighted the participation in the four-day fair of craftspeople, artists and experts that will enable contact with the Caribbean nation and its varied offers.

In addition to craftworks, clothes by Cuban designers, the music that invites you to dance, Havana Club rum and the traditional mojito, the thousands of visitors at the Salon des Vacances Fair will have the unique opportunity to know the fascinating tobacco world, from prodigious Cuban cigar roller Jose Castelar Cairo.

Internationally renowned by Cueto, the cigar roller has five Guinness record certificates for rolling long cigars. (Prensa Latina)