Cuba’s nature reserve stands out for its biodiversity

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Oct 26.- The Topes de Collantes Nature Reserve currently appears as one of the safeguarded areas in Sancti Spiritus central province as it stands out for its biodiversity.

It is located in the municipality of Trinidad, near Trinidad city and its Valle de los Ingenios, both places declared by the United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture in 1988 as Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Specialists suggest that the high endemism of its wildlife provides a relevant scientific value to Topes de Collantes, nestled in the Guamuhaya or Sierra del Escambray mountain group, and makes it an excellent option for nature tourism.

The microclimate that prevails in that place, with a pleasant temperature, favors the habitat of different kinds of flora such as orchids, as well as over 100 species of birds, including 45 percent of those endemic to Cuba.

Topes de Collantes is deemed the area where there is the greatest development of nature tourism in Cuba and has various products, including trails, walks and tours, in addition to having infrastructure for it. (Prensa Latina)