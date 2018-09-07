Cuba’s Literacy Method Reached over 130 Countries

Havana, Sep 7 .-Cuba today celebrated International Literacy Day with the merit of educating millions of people in more than 130 countries.

The island is known worldwide by the large-scale implementation of the ‘Yo si puedo’ (Yes, I can) method to teach reading and writing.

On the occasion of the date, an exhibition by the Cuban National Commission of the United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO), together with the Office of that organization in Havana and the National Museum of Literacy, was inaugurated in this capital.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the director of the UNESCO’s Office of Culture in Havana, Katherine Muller, explained that the entity is focused on a broad program to apply technologies to education.

In this way, illiteracy can be eradicated among more than 264 million children and adults who still lack basic skills in reading and writing,’ Muller said.

For his part, the president of the Cuban National Commission for UNESCO in Havana, Oscar Leon, considered that the Literacy Campaign carried out on the island in 1961 was a milestone in Latin America and especially in Cuba’s children and young people.

The event had an emancipating character for education, said Leon. (Prensa Latina)