Cuba’s Hotel Nacional honors Havana on its 500th anniversary

Havana, Nov 12.- Cuba’s Hotel Nacional, an icon of the Caribbean island’s culture and history, is gearing up for the 500th anniversary of the founding of Havana with multiple activities, officials of the institution reported.

According to Aeleen Ortiz, specialist of the History Office of the hotel, both guests and visitors will appreciate this week authentic manifestations of national culture and talks about outstanding personalities and events marking the history of the Cuban capital.

Prior to the November 16 anniversary of the city, the Hotel will host a cocktail competition to select the Habana-500 cocktail, on Friday 15.

As revealed by Ortiz, this year’s competition will see more participants than the previous editions, and become a party in tribute to Havana.

That same day, a concert of traditional Cuban music will be performed by the Legends of the Buena Vista Social Club and the Orquesta Aragon.

Other activities include a toast in the gardens of the Hotel, as well as the presentation of certificates to guests. (Prensa Latina)