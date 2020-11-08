Cuba’s cigar and rum shops are almost ready to receive tourists (+Photo)
CUBASOL’s leader gave as an example the recently opened house of cigars and rums ‘El Floridita,’ which after sales of over 1,000,000,000 cuc in 2019, was preserved and groomed with great beauty because of the sense of belonging of its workers.
Meanwhile, the director of the Specialized Branch of CARACOL S.A., Luis Felipe Canitrot, recalled that several days ago the ‘El Galeon’ and ‘La Triada’ stores were opened with new images, the latter famous worldwide for the six mega-cigars registered by his twister Jose Castelar Cairo, alias Cueto in the Guinness World Records.
The administrator of the complex of specialized stores CARACOL, Imilce Arce, announced exclusively that during the second week of November the store ‘El Faro’ will be reopened, located at the base of the lantern that marks the entrance to the bay of Havana, in the walls of the Castillo de los Tres Reyes del Morro (1845). (Prensa Latina)