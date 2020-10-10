Cubans stranded by Covid-19 may extend their stay abroad

Havana, Oct 10.- Cubans stranded abroad who are unable to return to their country due to the closure of flights by Covid-19 may request an extension to maintain their migratory status, sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated.

The director of Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad (DACCRE) of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ernesto Soberon, stated on his Twitter account that this procedure may be carried out starting next Monday, October 12, at the island’s consulates abroad.

Cuban migration law considers that a citizen has emigrated when he travels abroad for private matters and remains uninterruptedly for more than 24 months without the corresponding authorization, or when he resides abroad without complying with the regulations in force.

The same provision provides for the granting of extensions for justified reasons.

This Thursday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero reported on Cuba’s move to a scenario of new normality after the successes achieved in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes, among other measures, the opening of borders.

In a television appearance, the island’s head of government said that among the measures to be implemented from next Monday is the reactivation of national and foreign tourism, as well as international flights, except to Havana, with all health requirements guarantee.

From that date, Cubans abroad and those who are in national territory and wish to travel will be able to do so according to the availability of the flights. (Prensa Latina)