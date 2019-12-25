news 

Cubans promote program to face climate change

Redacción Digital , , ,
13
Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, Dec 25.- Different tasks have been carried out during the current year in the central province of Sancti Spiritus, aimed at reducing the negative impacts of climate change.

 

As part of the so-called Tarea Vida, studies on water salinity in coastal areas were undertaken in 2019 and to determine the progress of erosion on Ancon beach, located in the central southern city of Trinidad, a World Heritage Site.

Likewise, the improvement of soils and the reforestation of coastlines were undertaken in the present year in the province as part of the program, described as a State Plan for confronting climate change.

According to information released here Monday, vital importance is attached to the prioritized areas of the municipalities of La Sierpe and Sancti Spiritus, dedicated to the cultivation of rice, affected by drought and saltwater intrusion.

The aforementioned State Plan is grounded on a scientific base that prioritizes 73 of the 168 Cuban municipalities, 63 of them in coastal areas and another ten within the territory.

It includes five strategic actions and 11 tasks aimed at counteracting impacts in vulnerable areas. It is inspired by the thought of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro (1926-2016), expressed at the Earth Summit in 1992, where he described the challenges facing humanity due to climate change. (Latin Press)

You May Also Like

Cuba with 350 Athletes Qualified for Lima Pan American Games

Redacción Digital Comments Off on Cuba with 350 Athletes Qualified for Lima Pan American Games

Havana Biennial Characterized by Fine Art

Comments Off on Havana Biennial Characterized by Fine Art

Cuban Revolution Inspires Frank Fernandez Concert

Redacción Digital Comments Off on Cuban Revolution Inspires Frank Fernandez Concert