Cubans in US Prepare to Discuss Draft Constitution

Washington, Aug 22 .-Emigrated Cubans in the US city of Miami, Florida, are preparing for a debate on August 26 about the new Constitution project of their native country.

That meeting, the first of three planned for the same purpose, is sponsored by the Alianza Martiana coalition, which brings together various organizations of these people.

According to a note from the Antonio Maceo Brigade, part of the aforementioned entity, this citizen exercise constitutes an unavoidable duty for Cubans.

The government’s decision to summon Cubans living abroad to express their opinions, elaborate their considerations and present them to the relevant authorities through the Internet is an inclusive action of great importance that will strengthen the present and the future of the country, said the text.

In the opinion of Ernesto Soberón, director of Consular and Cuban Affairs Resident Abroad of the island’s Chancellery, this is a very important decision based on the growing number of fellow citizens abroad and the magnitude of the proposal raised.

Those who live outside the greater Antillean region have the opportunity to contribute to the development of a socialist and democratic society, guided by premises such as humanism and solidarity, Soberón told reporters earlier this month in Havana.

He stressed that this step signifies an unequivocal demonstration of the will of the Cuban Government to continue moving forward in a process begun in 1978 to strengthen ties with residents abroad.

For the first time in history, all Cubans, regardless of their geographical location, may be part of the discussions to build the country’s constitution.

According to the diplomat, the call is in line with the updating of the migration policy implemented in recent years.

It is also known that of the estimated one million 400 thousand Cubans living in some 120 countries, only a minority advocates the destruction of the Revolution and the return of capitalism that prevailed before 1959, he said.

The National Assembly approved on July 22 the draft new Constitution, which will be submitted to a popular consultation until November 15 after the beginning of that process on August 13.

For residents abroad, the opportunity to issue proposals on the text will begin in the first week of September, once the technical conditions for participation have been created.

Soberón explained that the contribution of criteria of people outside Cuba will be materialized through a section enabled on the website Nation and Emigration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (http://www.nacionyemigracion.cu).

Through this portal you will have access to the new Constitution project and to a form that will allow you to transfer the proposals for modifications or comments, he explained. (Prensa Latina)