Cuban Women Federation Announces Call to Conference

Havana, Feb 28 .-Cuban Women Federation (FMC) Secretary-General Teresa Amarelle announced that it would publish, on March 8, its call to the organization’s 10th Conference.

In the event, scheduled from March 5-8, 2019, the members will discuss issues as inequality, young women in Cuba, the FMC role in the process to update the Cuban economic system, and the work by the organization in communities.

Amarelle urged all women to celebrate their international day on March 8, hosted by the central province of Sancti Spiritus, according to a media report.

The official said that the organization would call the population on the same date to participate in the general elections on March 11.

Currently, the FMC has 91 percent of affiliation throughout the country. (Prensa Latina)