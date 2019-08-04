Cuban Theatre Group is a Mirror of Cuban Art, Playwright Asserts

Cuba, Aug 4 .-The playwright Ulises Rodriguez Febles asserted in Matanzas that the work of the puppeteer group Teatro de Las Estaciones, soon to be 25 years old, is a continuity of the best of the Cuban theatrical tradition.

‘He has managed to create an aesthetic and a coherent use of the traditional historical repertoire of our country and universal, and to combine in the scenic work other artistic manifestations such as art and music,’ Rodriguez Febles told Prensa Latina.

Teatro de Las Estaciones, a reference in Cuba in the art of puppets, will celebrate a quarter of a century of foundation on August 12, with a special day called ‘ 25 years of puppets for all’.

Ruben Dario Salazar, director of the group, informed this Friday in a press conference that the celebration will begin in the gallery La Vitrina, of the House of Scenic Memory (CME) of this western city with the exhibition 25 Portraits by 25 Agostos.

The Abelardo Estorino room of the CME will host the theoretical colloquium Four authors for four seasons, whose guest speakers will be the playwrights Vivian Martinez Tabares, Yamina Gibert, Marilyn Garbey and Norge Espinosa.

It is a puppetry company characterized by the rescue of the universal and national dramaturgy of the puppet art, produces audiovisual and theoretical materials, and conducts exhibitions and workshops on the wonderful world of polichinelas.

Las Estaciones has won the most important awards in the field at festivals and competitions in Cuba and has performed at events and puppet forums in Mexico, Italy, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, United States, Spain, France and Denmark. (Latin Press)