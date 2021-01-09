Cuban province uses science to produce food

Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, 9 Jan.-The use of science in food production is one of the main objectives of experts, technicians and researchers in this central Cuban province, with favorable results in 2020.

The role of scientists in food sovereignty and nutritional education, as well as in the fight against Covid-19, are fundamental, Leonel Diaz, delegate of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma) in Sancti Spiritus, told reporters.

We have a very favorable situation in sowing rice; that is why we try to cultivate the largest amount of that cereal in this cold season when the grains produce optimum yields, he stressed.

We are introducing the use of technology in rice crops, such as mechanized transplanting in grain production, he highlighted.

The Citma delegate explained that at this moment, the Southern Grain Research Territorial Station of Jibaro, in La Sierpe, is working on obtaining rice varieties, also linked to the plan to face climate change.

Station Director Pedro Meneses said that since 1968 they have been working on the genetic improvement of rice and there are more than 60 varieties.

According to data consulted, the four Cuban territories that produce more rice are Granma, Camagüey, Sancti Spiritus and Pinar del Rio.

Every year, on January 15, Cuban Science Day is celebrated, a date established in 1990.