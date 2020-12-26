Cuban Palmares company to resume gourmet gastronomic event in 2021

Varadero, Cuba, Dec 26.- Engaged today in promoting levels of excellence in its services, the Matanzas branch of the Cuban extra-hotel company Palmares plans to launch the XII Varadero Gourmet International Festival in September 2021.

‘It is very important to rescue this event of international prestige, and as it grows, it gains in competitiveness and in national and foreign participation,’ said Joaquín Mock, director of the aforementioned subsidiary, during a meeting here with journalists.

The 12th edition of the event had to be suspended this year as a result of the global epidemiological situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Festival seeks to position Cuba as a quality destination in bar and canteen services, in addition to promoting conference meetings and product presentations.

Mock commented as projections of Palmares work in the western province of Matanzas the renewal of the light gastronomy network, ‘and make important transformations such as linking our services to the productions of the territory, as a step forward to develop the industry and link the sector with producers’.

‘A vital line of work is the quality of the service, that is why we are going to categorize most of the restaurants, we have 16 here and we are going to improve the new Varadero boulevard to a level of excellence and that is already certified with the condition of hygiene and safety’, he emphasized.

And he assured: ‘this is how all Palmares facilities will be in the territory.’

Mock showed optimism for next year with the changes made in 61 outlets, which have given a superior comfort to the facilities, and important reforms in the Plaza América Convention Center, the total renovation of Josone Park, and the works in the 18-hole international golf course at this famous resort.

‘The company has grown regardless the drop in tourism due to the pandemic. The entity has been one of the most important in Palmares in the country and will continue to be because very important investments have been made that will allow tourists to receive offers from different types of recreation, leisure, restoration’, he commented.

The manager stated that as part of the Palmares system, ‘we are here to maintain and increase that position in the international market, in Varadero we have highly prepared employees and highly qualified professionals, for which we aspire to be leaders in the sector’.

Varadero, located on the north coast of the western province of Matanzas and 140 kilometers from Havana, has more than 50 hotels and a figure of more than 22 thousand rooms, as well as a wide non-hotel network with numerous recreational options, especially activities nautical. (Prensa Latina)