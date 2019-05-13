Cuban Pair Winner Bronze Medal in Rowing World Cup

Plovdiv, Bulgaria, May 13 .-The Cuban pair of Aimee Hernandez and Yariulvis Cobas won the bronze medal of the double scull for ladies of the Rowing World Cup in Plovdiv.

Hernandez and Cobas achieved a time of 7.21.990 minutes to join on the podium to the Chinese Shiyu Lu and Yuwei Wang, head of the races with record of 7.14.460, and the Belarusian Tatsiana Klimovich and Krystsina Staraselets (third, 7.17 .970).

In the first 500 meters of the final, the Cuban athletes passed fourth with a time of 1.46.75 minutes, in the middle of the route maintained that position with 3.38.99, but at 1,500 meters they took the third position with 5.28.16 .

That way they beat the Polish pair of Krystyna Lemanczyk-Dobrzelak and Martyna Radosz, fourth (7.25.05), which most pressured the Cubans from the very beginning of the race.

‘It was a great race! It is the first World Cup where we participated and our goal was to be in the Final A. We won a bronze medal, which is a great result for us’, said Cobas on the website of the International Rowing Federation.

After this good result, Cobas indicated that they will try to qualify for the final A of the next World Championship, to be played from August 25 to September 1 in Austria.

The outstanding performance of the double scull of Hernandez and Cuba, and the sixth place of his compatriots Carlos Ajete and Jesus Rodriguez in the men’s double pair, ranked Cuba in the 11th place in the medal table and in the 12th table countries by points.

About 300 oarsmen from 24 nations encouraged the fair, where Cuban representatives rounded up their preparations for the Pan American Games in Lima, from July 26 to August 11. (Prensa Latina)