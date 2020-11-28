Cuban health authorities implement protocols to fight Covid-19

Havana, Nov 28.- Cuban health authorities have implemented protocols to fight Covid-19 established for international travelers, due to these measures were violated at a Havana neighborhood, local media informed.

On Thursday, representatives of the Ministry of Public Health went at the headquarters of the San Isidro Movement, in Old Havana, to certify that Carlos Manuel Alvarez, a Cuban citizen with Mexican residence, had violated these protocols, Cubadebate states.

Alvarez recently entered the country and did not stay in the address he declared after arriving in, but instead, he moved to Old Havana; and there, he refused to comply with the provisions to prevent the spread of Covid-19, implemented to those coming from abroad.

Alvares was reported to the local police station for the crime of Spreading an Epidemic, under which the people who were in that place were also held.

Once the corresponding sanitary measures are implemented and the health condition is certified, everyone will return to their respective homes.

The island has established rigorous health protocols for travelers from abroad, which include to make two PCR tests in real-time to detect Covid-19, one upon arrival and another five days later. (Prensa Latina)