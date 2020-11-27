Cuban economists focus on strengthening national development program

Havana, Nov 27.- The president of the National Association of Economists and Accountants of Cuba (ANEC), Oscar Hung, ighlighted the organization’s commitment to updating the country’s economic model.

During the celebration for the Economist’s Day, Hung explained that the ANEC proposed solutions to the problems that hinder the development of the Cuban economy.

Among them, he mentioned the construction of accounting, the provision of basic financial services, the payment of wages and guarantees to workers. He also listed the control of resources and advice and training for officials and managers.

The event was attended by Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil; Minister of Finance and Prices Meisi Bolaños, and the Comptroller of the Republic, Gladys Bejarano.

Hung pointed out that scientific work has been intensified after the approval of the Economic Development Plan until 2030 and the Strategy to boost the economy and face the Covid-19 crisis.

He said that countless research works related to the sectors were done in key areas and were placed in the hands of decision makers.

In addition, three projects were included in the national Science Technology and Innovation programs for the 2021-2025 period.

They are related to the development of cooperatives, the strengthening of the social impact of banking in Cuba and prospective approaches to the conception of territorial development, he pointed out. (Prensa Latina)