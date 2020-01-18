Cuban-developed cancer drug sees positive results

Ciego de Avila, Cuba, Jan 18.- The Cuban drug Heberferon, the only one of its kind in the world, has seen excellent results in the treatment of basal cell carcinoma of the skin in this Cuban province.

Dunia Sotolongo, Coordinator of the National Extension Program for the drug in Ciego de Avila, told Prensa Latina that more than 90 percent of patients treated showed very good physical conditions.

She said that the drug inhibits the proliferation of tumors and the recurrence of the disease, as well as improving the quality of life of patients by reducing the mutilation of the affected area, especially on the face, where it is most prevalent.

For the past three years, the Ciego de Avila health system has been using the medicine in certain health care centers, including the Antonio Luaces Iraola Provincial Hospital, but this year its use will be extended to other municipal units, the dermatologist reported.

The medicine, created by researchers at the Havana-based Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, is the most innovative means in the world to treat people with skin tumors. It is provided free of charge to Cuban patients.