Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra ranks 15th in Down Under race

Stirling, Australia, Jan 19.- Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra, a member of the Astana Women’s Team club, on Saturday ranked 15TH in stage 3 of the 2020 Santos Tour Down Under, moving up to five places in the general individual classification.

Sierra was the best Latin American and Caribbean athlete in a race dominated by US cyclist Ruth Winder, of the local Trek Segafredo club, when there is one day left of competition.

On a 109.1-km route from Nairne to Stirling, the Cuban cyclist crossed the finish line in the main 24-runner team, all of them with the same time as the winner of 2:51.16 hours, and ranked 13th, while her Italian teammate, Katia Ragusa, is in the 17th position.

Meanwhile, Mexican cyclists Andrea Ramirez and Marcela Prieto were the other most prominent in the area after finishing 20th and 23rd, respectively, nearly 12 seconds behind the winner.

The fourth and final stage of the race will be a 42.5-km route through streets and avenues in the city of Adelaide. (Prensa Latina)