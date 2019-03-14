Cuban Baseball Team with a New Manager to PanAm Games

Havana, mar 14.- Cuba’s National Baseball Commissioner, Yovany Aragon, announced the appointment of Rey Vicente Anglada as the new manager for the Cuban national baseball team and revealed the agenda of matches and training with a view to the Pan American Games in Lima.

At a press conference held at the Latin American Stadium in Havana, Aragon said that the national pre-selection – made up of 63 players – will carry out a height training in Mexico next April, and later, in May, the preparation will continue on Cuba.

The participation of the Cuban team in 15 games of the Canadian-American League (Canam) is scheduled for June, and in July, there will be one of the highlights of the season, the Cuba-United States dual meet, which will run from July 2 to 7 in the northern country.

Before the beginning of the Pan-American Games, Aragon said they are looking for variants to carry out a series of preparation matches against any of the teams classified to the regional multi-sports competition, although the contestant has not yet been defined.

The commissioner warned that all players affiliated with the Cuban Baseball Federation were available at the time of making the preselection, although he clarified that, due to contractual matters, Alfredo Despaigne could be left out of the continental contest.

All players, including those hired overseas, could be included in the group.

‘In the case of Despaigne, we are in negotiations with the club (Fukuoka Softbank Hawks) to see if we can summon him to the Games’, Aragon said.

Under Anglada management, Cuba will try to regain Pan American Games title, lost in the editions of Guadalajara-2011 and Toronto-2015.

Cuban Pre Team to Pan American Games:

-CATCHERS: (8): Yosvani Alarcon, Oscar Valdez, Frank Morejón, Andy Cosme, Ariel Martinez, Yendry Tellez, Alfredo Fadraga, Yunior Ibarra.

INFIELDERS: (18): Yordanis Samon, Oscar Colas, Yurien Vizcaino, Norel Gonzalez, Wilfredo Aroche, Sergio Barthelemi, Raul Gonzalez, Carlos Benitez, Maikel Caceres, Cesar Prieto, Yurisbel Gracial, Yordan Manduley, Alexander Ayala, Orlando Acebey, Ricardo Ramos, Andres Hernandez, William Saavedra, Jorge Aloma.

OUTFIELDERS: (12): Ariel Sanchez, Frederich Cepeda, Yoelquis Guibert, Alfredo Despaigne (*), Roel Santos, Geyser Cepeda, Jorge Johnson, Yoelquis Cespedes, Joasan Guillen, Yunieski Larduet, Stayler Hernandez, Robert Luis Delgado.

-PITCHERS: (25): Lazaro Blanco, Yoanni Yera, Vladimir Garcia, Vladimir Baños, Freddy Álvarez, Alain Sanchez, Yariel Rodriguez, Frank Medina, Yadian Martínez, Andy Rodriguez, Ulfrido Garcia, Yosimar Cousin, Wilson Paredes, Yandy Molina, Misael Villa, Yudiel Rodríguez, Livan Moinelo, Raidel Martinez, Pedro Alvarez, Rafael Sanchez, Dariel Gongora, Pablo Guillen, Norge Vera, Yoen Socarras, Yanieski Duardo.

-Manager: Rey Vicente Anglada.