Cuban Art Festival Ends in US

Washington, May 21.- The Cuban Art Festival: from the island to the world, will end in the U.S. capital after two weeks dedicated to show music, dance, theater, plastic arts as well as cinema from the Caribbean country, among other expressions.

The event, which began last May 8 and has had a variety of activities every day since then, will be resumed from May 29 to June 3 when the Cuban National Ballet arrives in the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, home of the great event that has brought together some 400 artists.

For today the program includes the second and final presentation of the play Ten Millions by the group Argos Teatro (Argos Teather), a piece written by the director of the company, Carlos Celdrán.

This autobiographical piece describes Celdrán’s experience as a Cuban child and adolescent, browses through his relationship with his parents, his links with history and the tumultuous events that shaped his life, said at the Kennedy Center on the proposal which has as stage the Family Theater.

This show, which was awarded by the critics of his country, features performances by Caleb Casas, Daniel Romero, Maridelmis Marín and Waldo Franco, and before arriving in the U.S. capital had already been presented in Florida and New York.

The play received a standing ovation, a great reception, the room was full, we have to see what will happen on Sunday with the show, but it has been an incredible experience to pass the language barrier and reach the people, said Celdrán to Prensa Latina after the performance last night.

On this day there will also be more music, a manifestation that has been the great protagonist of Artes de Cuba and today will be attended by Arturo O’Farrill and his Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble.

The Mexican-born New York-based musician has won five Grammy awards, including Best Instrumental Composition in 2016 for his Afro-Latin Jazz Suite, from the album Cuba: The Conversation Continues, which in turn was nominated for Best Jazz Album Ensemble.

Before taking part in this event dedicated to the island in Washington DC, O’Farrill, whose father was Cuban, performed last April at the ÂíAdelante, Cuba! Festival, held in his home city, where he met several artists from the Caribbean nation.

The other activity scheduled for this Sunday will take place on the Millennium Stage with the band Tiempo Libre, whose members live in Florida, and whom the Kennedy Center describes as the modern heir to the rich musical tradition of the Caribbean territory. ( Prensa Latina)