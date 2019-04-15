Cuba Works Hard for the Return of its Doctors Kidnapped in Kenya

Havana, Apr 15.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel asserted that the State is working tirelessly for the return of two doctors kidnapped in Kenya.

‘Cuba is working tirelessly for the safe return of Assel and Landy, our doctors kidnapped in Kenya,’ the dignitary wrote in his Twitter account.

‘With them and their loved ones we share the certainty that their humanitarian mission will be respected and recognized. We believe in the power of Solidarity,’ Díaz-Canel added in his message.

The day before, Kenya’s Foreign Minister Monica Juma conveyed her solidarity to relatives of the kidnapped Cuban doctors after having a telephone conversation with her Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez.

I had a telephone conversation with Kenya’s Foreign Minister, Monica Juma. We exchanged about the kidnapping of the two Cuban doctors and the actions carried out by her country’s government in the face of a regrettable incident. She sent her solidarity with her family,’ wrote the Cuban incumbent in his Twiteer @BrunoRguezP account.

In another message, the Foreign Minister said that the Cuban collaborators in Kenya are safe and that the Cuban embassy in Nairobi maintains permanent communication with them and the relatives are kept informed.

We maintain constant monitoring with the Kenyan authorities,’ he said.

The Cuban Public Health Ministry reported the kidnapping of two Cuban health workers in Mandera County, Kenya.

According to the official release, the doctors are named Assel Herrera Correa, specialist in General Integral Medicine from the province of Las Tunas, and Landy Rodriguez Hernandez, specialist in Surgery from the province of Villa Clara.

The Cuban medical collaboration with Kenya began in June, 2018 and 101 doctors are taking part in it, carrying out their solidarity work throughout the African country. (Prensa Latina)