Cuba with 368 Athletes to Central American Games

Havana, Dec 28 .-Cuba adds 368 athletes qualified for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games, to be played from July 19 to August 3, 2018 in the Colombian city of Barranquilla, was announced in this capital.

According to the sports website Jit, José Antonio Miranda, director of high performance of the Cuban Sports Institute (INDER), said that this figure was updated with the inscriptions in volleyball (32 athletes), in its modalities of room and beach, and basketball 3×3 (4).

Miranda added that there are 21 sports included in that relationship and reiterated the purpose of the Cubans to sustain the regional leadership exercised since the version of Panama-1970 and only ceded when the Greater Antillean did not attend the San Salvador-2002 events, and Mayagüez-2010.

The federation confirmed the claim of the island to depend on a delegation of between 500 and 560 contestants in 33 sports disciplines, in which they must take 393 of the 470 tests called.(Prensa Latina)