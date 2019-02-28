Cuba, Turkey to Sign Cooperation Memorandum on Biotechnology

Havana, Feb 28 .- Cuba’s Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Group (Biocubafarma) and the Turkish Pharmacists Association signed in Havana Wednesday a memorandum of understanding aimed at increasing collaboration.

Directors of both institutions signed the document during the First Session of the Bilateral Business Committee, which is being held at the National Hotel in Cuba.

As such, they seek to increase collaboration in the research and development field and the introduction of products -resulting from Cuba’s biopharmaceutical and biotechnological research- in the Turkish market, according to information released at the meeting.

Both nations also signed on Wednesday the Action Plan of the Bilateral Business Committee for the period 2019-2020, which contains actions aimed at boosting trade and investment.

The document includes the information exchange, business missions’ organization, participation in fairs and other modalities of exploration of the respective markets.

The Plan is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade relations through direct exchange between companies, attracting Turkish investments in sectors of interest to both sides, fostering exports of Cuban products and services to Turkey and supplying products from the European country to the Caribbean, according to information released by the Cuba Chamber of Commerce.

The First Session of the Business Committee is held as part of an official visit to Cuba by a Turkish delegation headed by the Vice Minister of Commerce, Gonca Yilmaz Batur.

Ileana Nuñez, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment, with the participation of directors of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce, chairs the Committee. (Prensa Latina)