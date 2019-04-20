Cuba to Hold Meeting on Construction (OVER)

Havana, Apr 20 .-The Ministry of Construction (MICONS) has called to participate at Cicons 2019, Informatics and Technical Scientific Information for Construction Services, in November in Havana.

For tenth consecutive time, construction professionals will meet to discuss issues related to such topics in Cuba, the ministerial call indicates.

The event will be appropriate so the Development of Standards and Construction Costs Center celebrates the 10th Scientific-Technical Information and Computing in Construction Congress.

The event is scheduled from November 26 to 28, 2019, at Havana’s Conference Center. It is aimed at construction professionals and technicians, and extra sectors linked to scientific-technical information, communication and information technology.

Issues linked to the National and International Scientific Societies related to topics of the Congress will be also addressed.

Computerization of MICONS, e-commerce, application of information technology, engineering and costs, marketing, standardization of information and other issues from a long list are among the issues.