Cuba to Hold 12th Annual Meeting on UNESCO Chairs

Havana, Dec 12 .- Fostering collaborative relations with other countries and expanding synergies of regional programs were the key projections of the 12th Annual Meeting of Cuban UNESCO Chairs, held on Tuesday in Havana.

At the UNESCO meeting, created to advance and improve research, training and development programs in higher education, a report was submitted on its work on Cuba.

The forum, held at the University of Havana, also fostered future projects to encourage collaboration and the development of these chairs in Cuba.

Present at the event was the director of UNESCO’s Regional Office for Culture in Latin America and the Caribbean, Katherine Müller, who pointed out that a strategy has been achieved in recent years to share experiences and improve knowledge management in several fields.

For his part, the president of the Cuban National Commission for UNESCO, Oscar Leon, recalled some of the activities held during this year with this organization of 193 member countries.

These included Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s visit to the UNESCO headquarters in Paris and the Jaime Torres Bodet Prize granted to the Havana-based Casa de las Americas.

Leon recognized the Chairs work in Cuba, in particular with actions aimed at the rectors of national universities and the relevance of the exchange of fruitful criteria with other regional institutions.

The first UNESCO Chair in Cuba was founded in 1993, during then UNESCO Director General Federico Mayor Zaragoza’s visit to Havana. It was named University Management and Teaching and was located at the University of Havana.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the creation of this scientific cooperation instrument in Cuba.

The participants highlighted the important work done in Cuba all these years, which was described as innovative and with quality. (Prensa Latina)