Cuba to Foster its Own and Foreign Investment in the Tourism Sector

Havana, March 30 .-Cuba fosters its own and foreign investment in the tourism sector, one of the most dynamic in the national economy.

The Development Plan of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) has until 2030, expects in 2019 the completion of 3,805 rooms throughout the country and recover or improve 5,000 for operation, said Jose Daniel, director general of Development of this portfolio.

Currently, it is fostering own and foreign investment in new housing capacity, said the official, quoted this Friday by the newspaper Granma.

We are doing it in important poles like Varadero, where there is own investment of the Real Estates Company Almest of the Mintur, Inmotur. Other own investments are in preparation in this destination, he said.

Daniel expanded that new hotels are being built in the center of the country. Two with joint ventures and two on the Ancon Peninsula in Trinidad, Sancti Spiritus: Melia Ancon and Iberostar Ancon. The latter belongs to the joint venture Iberostar Trinidad, which will also make an investment to revitalize and expand the hotel of the same name.

With the intention of achieving a diversity of products throughout Cuba and take advantage of its natural potential, other own investments are made for new hotels in Ramon and Guardalavaca peninsulas in Holguin.

Besides, Cayo Cruz in Camagüey is beginning to develop as a tourist center, according to the report.

We are reassessing our strategies because the product of city, heritage and culture is more and more demanded, and we have to balance it with that other product for which we are recognized in the world that is sun and beach, emphasized the specialist.

He also spoke of investments in the extrahotel section and the expansion of connectivity.

This is an activity (the extrahotel) in which we work very hard and we think this year’s preparation will serve to start a real takeoff linked to theme and water parks, marinas, cabarets and other spaces, he said.

He also stressed the Mintur is carrying out along with the Ministry of Communications a National Development Plan aimed at achieving one hundred percent wifi coverage in all tourism facilities.

Along with this, the development of a real estate program is scheduled with the constitution of several mixed companies, some of which should begin construction processes in the first quarter of next year.

We are talking about Bello Monte, east of the capital; Punta Colorada, in Pinar del Rio; El Salado, in the Special Zone of Mariel Development, and also recently was approved a new joint venture for this modality in the area known as La Altura, in Pinar del Rio, he said.

The Directive meant they form part of a program of important investments for the tourist development. They would be joint ventures, large projects of about 600 million dollars to include buildings linked to tourism, golf courses, hotels, shops, marinas and other attractions. (Prensa Latina)