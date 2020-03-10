Cuba to be guest of honor at FIT 2020 in Argentina

Buenos Aires, Mar 10.- Cuba will be the guest of honor of the International Tourism Trade Fair of Latin America, FIT 2020, where the benefits of an island characterized by being one of the safest destinations worldwide will be exhibited.

Cuba participates this year in two of the biggest events Buenos Aires hosts, the Book Fair and the Tourism Trade Fair.

According to the website http://argentina.ladevi.info/, the island’s choice was ratified in an agreement by Gustavo Hani, president of the Argentine Federation of Travel and Tourism Companies Association (FAEVYT), and Cuban embassy’s tourism counselor for the Southern Cone, Janet Ayala.

During the fair, to be run from September 26 to 29 at the usual La Rural fairground, Cuba will show the benefits of its beauty and its potentialities.

In recent statements to Ladevi, Ayala stressed that Cuba is currently working to boost tourism with the challenge of carrying out the 2030 plan, with a great growth in hotel infrastructure. (Latin Press)