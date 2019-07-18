Cuba to Announce 420-Athlete Delegation to PANAM Lima-2019

Lima, July 18.- Cuba will officially announce on Thursday its delegation made up of 420 athletes to participate the Pan American Games in Lima to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2019, according to the President of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), Jose Antonio Miranda.

In statements to JIT publication, Miranda said that two shooters as well as boxing and wrestling teams are already training in Lima, where the most important arrivals will take place on July 21 and 22.

He said that athletes are positively training and reiterated the Cuban delegation purpose of reaching a better result than the one obtained in Toronto-2015, when winning 36 gold medals and rating fourth place. Miranda is part of a group of INDERÂ´s executives that coordinates logistical and organizational actions to guarantee a successful stay for the Cuban delegation.

The Cuban delegation is made up of remarkable figures, such as the Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez, boxers Julio Cesar la Cruz and Andy Cruz, judoka Idalys Ortiz and shooter Leuris Pupo. (Prensa Latina)