Cuba Strongly Condemns US, UK and French Attack on Syria

Havana, Apr 14.- Cuba has strongly condemned the new attack by the US, United Kingdom and France on Syrian military and civilian facilities using as a pretext the alleged used of chemical weapons by Damascus forces in Douma.

This unilateral action, ignoring the UN Security Council, is a ‘flagrant violation of International Law and the UN Chapter, while being an outrage against a sovereign State that worsens the conflict in Syria and the region,’ a statement by the Cuban Foreign Ministry reads.

The US has attacked Syria -it adds- without the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Damascus government has been proved, and despite the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons was already on the ground to open an investigation in Douma.

Cuba, a signatory nation of the Convention of Chemical Weapons, firmly turns down the use of this armament and other of mass extermination by any player and under any circumstance, the Foreign Ministry underlines.

‘The Cuban Revolutionary Government conveys its solidarity and sympathy with the people and government of Syria for the lost of lives and material damage as a consequence of this heinous attack,’ the statement concludes. (Prensa Latina)