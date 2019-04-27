Cuba Stands Out at 45th Edition of Buenos Aires Book Fair

Buenos Aires, Apr 27 .-Cuba stands out at the 45th Edition of Buenos Aires’ International Book Fair with a stand in which it exhibits its literature, from known authors to novices, and a wide sample of music.

As every year, the Caribbean island has a place in the editorial event, where many readers are eager to meet young authors, but also to acquire classic works of the homeland of Jose Marti and Fidel Castro, thus, they go searching for a copy and exchange with personalities of that nation present at the fair.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the export manager of the Cuban company Artex, Jose Alberto Negrin, highlighted that in this edition they arrive with a diverse catalog of the most important authors and all the genres represented, short stories, poetry, novels, and the always demanded classic of The Golden Age, Jose Marti.

We also bring Afro-Cuban poetry and books that are always wanted in this fair, such as the thoughts of Fidel Castro, Che Guevara, Marti and Camilo Cienfuegos.

The works of Jose Lezama Lima, Alejo Carpentier, Nicolas Guillen and Dulce Maria Loynaz are not missing in the stand of the island, and as a novelty several music recordings awarded at the Cubadisco international fair in Havana.

Buena Vista Social Club’s phonograms, even more contemporary ones such as El niño y la Verdad and Tony Avila, can be purchased in the space of Cuba at the editorial fair, which this year dedicates its sessions to the Spanish city of Barcelona.

Tomorrow, Cuba will have a special participation, the Cuban night, which will be dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Revolution and the 500th anniversary of the founding of Havana.

The third secretary of culture of the Cuban embassy in Argentina, Yadira Alvarez, told Prensa Latina that on the occasion will be, among others, the Cuban anti-terrorist fighter and hero Ramon Labañino, the Uruguayan-Argentine journalist Victor Hugo Morales, and the writer Denia Garcia Ronda.

In addition, she explained that the poet Alex Fleites will be presented and we will finish with a musical dancing show by the company Somos y artistas like Juan Despaigne, Dagoberto Hernandez, Yordanka Navarro, Yoelis Matos Torres, Carlos Lissabet, Enrique Martinez, Jansel Torres and Gustavo Ridilenir. (Prensa Latina)