Cuba signs tourism promotion agreement with Chinese agency CTRIP

Shanghai, China, Nov 12.- Cuba signed a memorandum of understanding with Chinese agency CTRIP, the world’s second largest online travel company, to position its tourist destinations on that important platform, Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero reported.

The minister explained that as of this day the website Ctrip.com will promote Cuba’s attractions in the so-called leisure industry, but in addition, his office will maintain contacts in order to strengthen further relations as the goal is to double in two or three years the arrival of Chinese travelers to that Caribbean nation.

CTRIP is based in Shanghai, was founded in 1999 and is also the largest online travel company in Southeast Asia.

It has become one of the largest providers of such services with a series of domestic and foreign platforms such as Skyscanner.

Meanwhile, Marrero announced that the Cuban Ministry of Tourism decided to appoint a permanent tourism counsellor at the Cuban Embassy in Beijing, who will be in charge of offering direct information on everything related to the development of the sector.

Marrero is undertaking a visit to China, which as well as several meetings, included a presentation at the Cuban Embassy in Beijing on Friday. (Prensa Latina)