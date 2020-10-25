Cuba repeats support for international law and multilateralism

Havana, Oct 25.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez repeated Cuba’s commitment to the principles of international law and multilateralism.

On his Twitter account, Rodriguez saluted the United Nations Day, on the 75th anniversary of the coming into force of the UN Charter.

‘It is necessary to build a democratic, fair and sustainable international order that will respond to the demand for peace from the peoples of the United Nations,’ the head of Cuban diplomacy noted.

The UN Charter was signed on June 26, 1945, and it has been so far a document of reference that governs the work of the multilateral organization. (Prensa Latina)