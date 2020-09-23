Cuba redoubles efforts after renewed Covid-19 outbreak

Havana, Sep 23.- Cuban health and government authorities are redoubling their efforts in the face of the repeated outbreak of Covid-19, in order to cut the transmission of the disease in the shortest possible time and stop the increase in cases reported in the last days.

This was highlighted by the head of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Francisco Duran, during his usual press conference, in which he updated the situation of the country, where 5,222 have been confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, and with 81 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The specialist expressed regret for the death of a person due to the disease. The man, from the central province of Ciego de Avila, was 63 years old and suffered from several diseases.

Cuba has thus reached a total of 117 deaths from Covid-19, since the start of the pandemic last March.

According to the expert, 8,175 samples were studied in the different molecular biology laboratories until midnight on Monday in order to detect the last 81 patients. Five hundred fifty-four thousand four hundred twenty-five PCRs have been processed in real time throughout the national territory.

Of the 81 people diagnosed, 73 are Cubans and eight foreign temporary residents in the country, which add up as autochthonous cases since the transmission occurred in Cuba.

In addition, 78 were confirmed contacts of others and for three of them the source of infection was not specified. (Prensa Latina)