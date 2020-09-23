Cuba redoubles efforts after renewed Covid-19 outbreak
The specialist expressed regret for the death of a person due to the disease. The man, from the central province of Ciego de Avila, was 63 years old and suffered from several diseases.
Cuba has thus reached a total of 117 deaths from Covid-19, since the start of the pandemic last March.
According to the expert, 8,175 samples were studied in the different molecular biology laboratories until midnight on Monday in order to detect the last 81 patients. Five hundred fifty-four thousand four hundred twenty-five PCRs have been processed in real time throughout the national territory.
Of the 81 people diagnosed, 73 are Cubans and eight foreign temporary residents in the country, which add up as autochthonous cases since the transmission occurred in Cuba.
In addition, 78 were confirmed contacts of others and for three of them the source of infection was not specified. (Prensa Latina)