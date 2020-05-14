Cuba offers equal medical care to nationals and foreigners

Havana, May 14.- Cuba provides equal medical care to nationals and foreigners in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic from the point of view of prevention, diagnosis and treatment, assured this Wednesday authorities from the Ministry of Public Health.

On his daily press briefing, the Director of Epidemiology Dr. Francisco Duran explained that Cuba follows the same protocol with foreigners and nationals alike, including enquiries, watch, diagnostic methods and, if a positive case appears, treatment.

The epidemiologist specified that since the country’s borders closed in late March, foreigners remaining in the national territory are mainly residents for work or study reasons, as well as some tourists.

There are 4.254 foreigners currently staying in the island and 6.524 Cuban emigrees, the Doctor pointed out.

Meanwhile, Duran reported six new Covid-19 cases detected on Tuesday, and the total rose to 1,810. Likewise, he reported a death, rising the death toll to 79 and 49 recoveries for a total of 1,326, representing 73.2% of all positive cases.

In response to questions asked by media outlets, the specialist indicated that raising the chance that the country could reach zero cases is very risky right now, taking into account the high contagion of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the complex international situation.

However, he added, ‘we can surely control and manage the disease and stop it from being a health hazard as lethal as it is now.’

Duran also commented that it is not yet time to lift the restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic in Cuba but when the time comes, it will be done in a very responsible way.

In this sense, the expert mentioned the case of the reopening of borders and emphasized that establishing strict surveillance will be necessary, based on international health control measures.

The scenario will be different when a vaccine appears that allows immunizing the population, but at the moment it is not available, he underscored.

Meanwhile, the specialist provided details about a drug against Covid-19 disease developed by Israel?s Biological Research Institute, grounded on antibodies and that could allow a better evolution in patients.

He made clear that this drug is not a vaccine and that currently it is in the laboratory phase, so that the entire process of clinical trials is still missing to prove its efficacy in sick people. (Latin Press)