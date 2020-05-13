Cuba links embassy attacker to aggressive US sector

Havana, May 13.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez linked the man who attacked the Cuban embassy in the United States last month to US officials with proven aggressive record against the Caribbean country.

During a virtual press conference with new elements of the April 30´s attack against the diplomatic mission by the Cuban-born US citizen Alexander Alaso, Bruno Rodriguez linked the attacker to congressmen Marco Rubio and Mario Diaz-Balart.

Bruno Rodriguez explained that Alaso also had contacts with some other Cubans with aggressive record on the Caribbean nation at the Doral Jesus Worship Center in Miami Dade, including Pastor Frank Lopez.

The Cuban foreign minister urged the US government to thoroughly investigate all links and connections with groups and individuals who has an instigating violence and terrorism record on Cuba, such as those who gather in that worship center.

Referring to unemployed attacker’s financial problems, the Cuban diplomat called Washington for determining where the money came from for conducting the terrorist attack on the Cuban embassy.

He noted the attacker acted normally and with a religious attitude when he was living in Cuba, his eight visits to the US after emigrating to Mexico (2003) and subsequently to the United States (his last stay on Cuba was in 2015) and his consular contacts with Cuban officials.

The American government must be asked how an individual with peaceful attitude becomes someone who travels from one state to another, and launches an armed attack against an embassy in that country, he asked.

The conspiratorial US silence becomes suspicious when its services are constantly monitored against violent groups, including anti-Cuban ones, the foreign minister stressed. (Prensa Latina)