Cuba Hosts International Expo HostelCuba 2019

Havana, May 29 .-The International Exhibition for restaurants, hotels and tourist services, HostelCuba 2019, opened on Tuesday in Havana with the participation of 120 importers and exporters from nearly 20 countries and the host nation at Pabexpo fairgrounds in Havana.

The event’s agenda includes business rounds with the main companies of the country, an investment forum and the holding of keynote speeches and training workshops, the organizers reported.

Entrepreneurs from Spain, Italy and Portugal from the European side, while from Latin America from Mexico, Chile, Costa Rica, Uruguay and Argentina are among the foreign exponents to the event.

The 3rd edition of HostelCuba that will last until May 30 is organized by Palco Business Group and Fira Barcelona International of Spain, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba.

Tourism is one of the most dynamic sectors in Cuba. Authorities expect to receive 5,100,000 visitors this year, 350,000 more than those who arrived in 2018.

During the first four months of 2019, Cuba scored 1,928,478 arrivals for a cumulative seven percent rise and, during the first week of May the figure touched two million travelers.(Prensa Latina)