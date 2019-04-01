Cuba Hosts 21st International Graphic Humor Biennial

Havana, Apr. 1st .-Graphic humorists from 43 countries are competing in Cuba from March 31 to April 3 in the framework of the 21st International Graphic Humor Biennial in San Antonio de los Baños, southwest of Havana.

With a constant call to defend peace, the Humorists and Cartoonist Guild of the Association of Cuban Journalists (UPEC) and the Humor Museum in San Antonio de los Baños sponsor this meeting between foreign and Cuban professionals.

According to one of the members of the organizing committee, the journalist Jorge Legañoa, more than 1,300 works by artists from 55 nations were received this year, and 299 works by authors from 43 countries were chosen for the competition.

The countries with the largest number of works are Cuba, Turkey and Iran, followed by Brazil, Argentina, China, Uzbekistan, Puerto Rico, Italy, India, Germany, Colombia, Romania, Indonesia, Spain, Egypt, Estonia, Serbia, the United States, Peru, Ukraine and Poland, among others.

Genres such as Personal Caricature, Photography, Comic Strip, Political Satire and General Humor will be assessed by a jury composed of Cecile Bertrand (Belgium), Liza Donnelly (United States), Carlos Alfredo Ruiz (El Salvador), Kosei Ono (Japan), and Zenaida Manes and Alfredo Martirena (Cuba).

Humorists from Mexico, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Portugal, Russia, the United States, Japan and Belgium came to Cuba to give keynote speeches and take part in workshops, exhibitions and other activities as part of the event, which this year is being held under the motto ‘Humans with Rights.'(Prensa Latina)