Cuba guest of honor at the Mexican International Cervantino Festival

Mexico, Aug 25.- Cuba and Coahuila are guests of honor at the 48th International Cervantino Festival (FIC) in Guanajuato, Mexico, General Director Mariana Aymerich Ordoñez reiterated when announcing its virtual performance from October 14 to 18.

In a press release they indicated that 27 dance, theater, music and opera groups will participate with a total of 570 artists from Argentina, China, Costa Rica, Cuba, Spain, the United States of America, France, Mexico, Portugal, United Kingdom, Senegal and Uruguay.

Cuba and the Mexican state of Coahuila, he said, will bring us closer to what we will see next year because both will be represented at the FIC until the 49th edition of 2021: theater and music, by Cuba, and the Philharmonic Orchestra of the Coahuila Desert , in addition to a segment of the Dinosaurs exhibition at the Desert Museum.

The FIC, the note adds, puts the safeguarding of people’s lives and health first this year, so it adapts to the current circumstances imposed by Covid-19, which is why innovative proposals and the use of technologies stand out. within the schedule.

The general director gave some details of this edition. She confirmed that the Épica-La Fura dels Baus Foundation will invite 25 artists to form part of a collective work with distance mentoring, which will result in a resignification of La Tempestad, by William Shakespeare.

Through the Cervantino, she said, Mexico will have exclusive access to Live from London, a European festival with the best vocal music in the world.

The 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven will also be celebrated. The National Dance Company will pay homage to him with Beethoven in Intimacy, a work for which eleven career choreographers were summoned to carry it out.

In addition, the Latin American Quartet and the Cervantine Dialogue with Claire Gibault, Birane Ba (Paris Mozart Orchestra) and Ana Lara will join, who will offer a program in remembrance of the German composer.

As in every edition, the children’s audience once again occupies a fundamental place within the programming. Toompak, from Spain, will present a musical show that incorporates percussion, fun and recycling; in turn, Triciclo Rojo will perform his series of short stories about magic, and Escenia Ensamble will present El barbero de Sevilla, an opera staged with puppets. (Latin Press)