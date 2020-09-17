Cuba grants tax incentives to support export sector
In addition, benefits include exports within the national territory and sales to users or dealers operating in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM, in Spanish), as well as agencies that provide services related to sales abroad.
In order to enjoy the tax bonuses, the MFP made it clear that an indispensable requirement is to increase production and sales on the international market compared to last year, or to reduce or at least not to deteriorate the import coefficient of exported products.
It also demands collecting revenues within the fiscal year, save those exports made in November and December, and exceptionally in October, in the contracts in which a 90-day deadline is agreed upon.
Resolution 222 from the MFP will be implemented next year during the process of affidavits, based on the results made in the 2020 fiscal year. (Prensa Latina)