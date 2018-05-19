Cuba, France Confirm Positive Progress of Bilateral Ties (+Photos)

Paris, May 19 .-French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has met in this capital with his Cuban peer, Bruno Rodriguez, occasion in which they verified the positive progress of the bilateral relationship, diplomatic sources reported.

During the working meeting, the two officials expressed the shared will to expand the political-diplomatic dialogue and recognized the existing potentialities to deepen the economic, commercial, investment, university, scientific-technical and cultural, sports exchanges, among other sectors of mutual interest.

Rodriguez thanked the traditional support of France to the Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly that calls for the lifting of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.

He also thanked the favorable impetus promoted by Paris to the relationships between the European Union and the Caribbean nation.

According to a statement, both sides exchanged views on current international issues.

The Cuban minister also reiterated to his French peer the official invitation to visit Cuba.

Frederic Dore, director of the Americas and the Caribbean department; Sebastien Jaunet, head of the Central America and the Caribbean department at the Foreign Ministry; and Gaetan Bruel, counselor in the Minister’s cabinet, participated on the French side.

Elio Rodriguez, ambassador to France; and Alba Soto, director of Europe and Canada department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were present on the Cuban side.

With his stay in Paris, the Cuban minister closed a tour of Europe carried out this week that took him initially to Brussels, where he participated in the first Cuba-European Union Joint Council, along with the European diplomatic head, Federica Mogherini.

Then, he went to Geneva to present the national report to the third cycle of the Universal Periodic Review of the Human Rights Council, occasion in which he detailed the progress achieved by island in the matter.

Rodriguez also met today here with Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, event in which both sides ratified the willingness to continue developing the excellent cooperation relations they share.

