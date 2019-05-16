news 

Cuba Fosters Cultural Ties with Other Peoples, Cuban FM Says

Redacción Digital ,
32
Havana, May 16 .- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Wednesday that Cuba fosters and encourages the historical and cultural ties with other people.

 

The Head of the Cuban diplomacy in a message on Twitter said that art joins people, communicates them and establishes links.

‘It is a common language fosters understanding and builds bridges across borders’, wrote the FM his account @BrunoRguezP.

Several international cultural meetings are held annually in Cuba, which serve to enrich artistic ties with other nations, while the island maintains collaboration with professionals in the sector in several countries.(Prensa Latina)

You May Also Like

Forty three Countries to Attend 28th International Book Fair in Cuba

Redacción Digital Comments Off on Forty three Countries to Attend 28th International Book Fair in Cuba

Spanish Airline Evelop! Will Use Modern Plane Fly to Cuba

Redacción Digital Comments Off on Spanish Airline Evelop! Will Use Modern Plane Fly to Cuba

Livestock Development Project to Benefit Camagüey and Sancti Spíritus Provinces

Comments Off on Livestock Development Project to Benefit Camagüey and Sancti Spíritus Provinces