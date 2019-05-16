Cuba Fosters Cultural Ties with Other Peoples, Cuban FM Says

Havana, May 16 .- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Wednesday that Cuba fosters and encourages the historical and cultural ties with other people.

The Head of the Cuban diplomacy in a message on Twitter said that art joins people, communicates them and establishes links.

‘It is a common language fosters understanding and builds bridges across borders’, wrote the FM his account @BrunoRguezP.

Several international cultural meetings are held annually in Cuba, which serve to enrich artistic ties with other nations, while the island maintains collaboration with professionals in the sector in several countries.(Prensa Latina)