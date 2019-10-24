Cuba expresses concern at UN about rollbacks in nuclear disarmament

United Nations, Oct 23.- The rollbacks in nuclear disarmaments are palpable, Cuba denounced at the United Nations on Tuesday, when it expressed great concern about the stance of the United States, which has the largest number of those devices ready to be used.

My country rejects the military stances based on nuclear dissuasion, which are unjustifiable and immoral, said the second secretary of the Cuban mission at the United Nations, Lilianne Sanchez, in a debate of the First Commission of the UN General Assembly.

Achieving nuclear disarmament is a major priority in the field of disarmament, and the only effective way to prevent the terrible impact of those devices is their total elimination, in a verifiable, transparent and irreversible manner, she noted.

All 1,750 nuclear warheads deployed in the world are enough to destroy civilization several times, and more than 46% of those devices are in the hands of the United States, the only country that has used the nuclear weapon and maintains the largest stock ready to be used, she warned.

In that regard, Sanchez also noted the non-compliance by some States that have nuclear weapons with their juridical obligations, as shown by Washington’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Cuba expressed deep concern about the US Nuclear Posture Review, which reduces the threshold to consider the use of nuclear weapons, even in response to the so-called ‘non-nuclear strategic threats’. (Latin Press)