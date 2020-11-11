Cuba defends right to science for development

Havana, Nov 11.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez advocated for the global right to scientific progress to help prevent pandemics such as Covid-19 and guarantee a world’s peace.

On his Twitter account, the foreign minister welcomed the commemoration today of World Science Day for Peace and Development.

‘On World Science Day for Peace and Development, we reiterate the right to benefit from scientific and technological progress to preserve life, defeat epidemics such as #Covid-19 and guarantee a world’s peace and sustainable development in which no one is left back,’ Rodriguez wrote.

Cuba’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment posted on Twitter the island’s scientific contributions to obtain a vaccine candidate to fight the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, causing Covid-19, ‘Soberana 1,’ an example of applied science for the good and development of humanity. We celebrate on November 10 #ScienceDay for peace and development.’

The event begins a week dedicated to the subject that has been celebrated across the world since 2002, in order to recall the commitment made at the World Conference on Science, held in Budapest in 1999.

Such event was sponsored by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the International Science Council (ISC).

World Science Day for Peace and Development also aims to raise public awareness on the importance of science and bridge the gap in society. (Prensa Latina)