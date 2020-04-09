Cuba cautiously acts on hospital discharges for Covid-19

Havana, April 9.- The hospital discharges of patients fully recovered from Covid-19 in Cuba is in accordance with what has been previously planned, and for this reason, the country is carefully taking measures, Jose Angel Portal, minister of Public Health, said yesterday.

When answering some questions related to the behavior of hospital discharges, Portal detailed that 90% of Covid-19 confirmed cases do not exceed 14 days or are below that period.

27 patients have to date returned to their homes after a favorable recovery of the disease, in a process in which, Portal insisted, ‘there is no rush, we must be sure about it and test them afresh so that patients be discharged fully recovered.’

All people discharged are under close surveillance at home, with movement restriction and under daily medical supervision, for 14 days after their hospital discharge.

When 15 days pass, which would be a month after symptom onset, they are tested again and then definitely discharged.

1.732 patients are admitted in Cuba for clinical-epidemiological surveillance. 9,414 are examined at home.

Cuba has accumulated 9,410 tests to date, with 457 positive. Until Tuesday, 61 new cases were confirmed, rising to 457. (Prensa Latina)