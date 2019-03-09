Cuba and German Touroperator FTI Group Work in New Projects

Havana, Mar 9 .-Representatives OF Cuban tourism sector and German tour-operator FTI Group talked in Berlin on new projects for next summer and winter 2019-2020, informed today official sources.

As part of the 53rd edition of the International Tourism Fair of Berlin 2019, being held until March 10 in the German capital, the Cuban Minister of Tourism, Manuel Marrero and the delegation accompanying him had a very positive with the German tour-operator, according to details published in Facebook by that Ministry.

During the exchange, they talked about the results reached, perspectives for the summer and the winter season of 2019-2020, which are expected to have a high impact, detailed Janet Ayala, director of Communications of the Ministry of Tourism (Mintur).

The Greater of the Antilles is a preferred destination for German travellers for its security, the rich historical-cultural patrimony, its popular traditions and natural beauty; reasons to keep betting for a greater positioning of the destination.

In the ITB framework they will summon participants to the 39th edition of the International Tourism Fair FitCuba 2019 (May 6 thru 11) which will have Spain as guest country, will be dedicated to the events and incentives modality and will take place in Havana, to mark its 500th anniversary of its foundation.

The delegation of the Caribbean island to the Berlin venue is formed by Travel Agencies Cubanacan,

Havanatur, Ecotur and Cubatur, hotel groups Islazul, Cubanacán and Gran Caribe, as well as its associates Iberostar, Roc Hotels, Barceló, Meliá, Accor, Blue Diamond, among others.

In 2018, the island welcomed 208 thousand 506 German visitors, figure that keeps the European nation among the main emitters of tourism to the island.

The Cuban tourism sector keeps centered in exceeding the five million international visitors, in moments when the smokeless industry is considered the boosting motor of the country’s development.

Marrero, who assured this year the best conditions are created to mark a record to exceed the five million visitors, pointed that 2018 closed with a 42 percent of repeaters, ‘an indicator quite high that indicated the fidelity of those who visit us’.

There are many business opportunities at this moment, we are living an important moment in business with foreign investment in Cuba, there are several associated to golf courses, real estate, hotels, a great part of those businesses are with Spanish companies and businesspeople, he added.(Prensa Latina)