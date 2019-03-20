Climate Change, Water Reuse at International Meeting in Cuba

Havana, Mar 20 .- The International Convention, Cubagua 2019, is opening on Tuesday in Havana with an agenda in which issues such as climate change and water reuse will be under discussion.

The event that will last until March 22 will provide for the exchange of knowledge, disseminate updated information and promote technologies and products associated with the management and use of water, the event organizers reported through social media and the website of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) of Cuba.

This international forum includes keynote speeches about the latest products and latest technologies, as well as exchange of knowledge, experiences and good practices in the water sector.

Under the slogan ‘Water in harmony with a sustainable world’, Cubagua 2019 is sponsored by INRH, the National Union of Architects and Construction Engineers of Cuba, supported by the Chapingo Autonomous University in Mexico, and other national and foreign institutions.