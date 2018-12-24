Benicio del Toro Returns to Cuba with ‘Sicario’

Havana, Dec 24 .-A new film about an old problem, brought Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro back to the New Latin American Film Festival of Havana, which space is considered relevant for the regional movie.

The winner of the Oscar for ‘Traffic’ (2000) presented his most recent work in the Cuban capital: ‘Sicario: the Soldier’s Day’, saga of the 2015 film.

That is the world that once again seduces Del Toro who plays a vengeful mercenary who represents the anger and violence of the drug war and the evil that originated from it.

The war against drug trafficking from another point of view, this time from violence ‘in the best Hollywood western style,’ the versatile actor pointed out during a press briefing at the film event.

Del Toro has already become regular in this city. Between gestures and a particular way of speaking he feels and sees himself as just another Cuban. Part of this was due to the intense preparation process on the island for the film about the Cuban-Argentinean guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara that he also produced in 2008.

Returning to Cuba is always a pleasure, noted the actor, pointing out that events like the Havana Film Festival are windows to show the best of the regional cinematography. (Prensa Latina)