Awarded winners of the Conciencia Verde contest in Santa Cruz del Sur

Santa Cruz del Sur, June 17.- The prize for the creativity of those who dream, write and draw for a better protected world was materialized in the ninth edition of the Green Awareness Infanto-juvenile contest, held this Saturday in the lounge of the blue Veril restaurant of the locality.

Before the event, young contestants planted in a central park area a beautiful plant known as garden guano. The shrub was placed a few meters from a real palm planted in the year 1994 of the last century by the Santa Cruz educator Miguel Vázquez Pino.

A total of 39 infants and seven young people of both sexes were awarded and received mentions in the manifestations of plastic arts and literature.

The national winners of the territory were Elizabet Arregoitía Guerra and Leomar Hernández Arias, students of the Camilo Cienfuegos basic school and Miguel Alejandro Escalona Vega, who is studying at the Renato Guitart primary school located in the area of ​​La Jagua.

In addition the young Claudia Cabrera Vidal, Aineli Tamayo Naples and Guillermo Villavicencio Cabrera, All will receive the meritorious recognition of their ingenuity on the coming day 22 in The City of Los Tinajones.

In the day amateur and instructors of art exhibited a varied cultural spectacle.

The event was presided over by Amalia Rojas Rodríguez, president of the Cuban association of agricultural and forestry technicians (ACTAF), here.