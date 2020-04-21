Andorra thanks Cuba again for its help in fighting Covid-19

Madrid, Apr 21.- Andorra’s authorities ratified their gratitude to Cuba for the help provided in fighting Covid-19, with the presence of 39 health professionals in that European country, diplomatic sources highlighted.

In his Twitter account, Cuba’s ambassador to Spain Gustavo Machin, concurrent in the neighboring nation, highlighted the meeting held with the island’s medical brigade by the Andorran Foreign Minister, Maria Ubach, and Health Minister Joan Martinez

According to the diplomat’s Tweet, during the meeting Ubach and Martinez reiterated the gratitude of the government and people of the Principality for the work carried out by the Cuban doctors and nurses.

During their stay in the 76,000-inhabitant Principality, the Cuban medical brigade received signs of affection from the population and a warm welcome from Andorran health workers, with whom they are fighting against the disease.

Recently, Cuba sent 21 brigades of aid workers to some twenty countries to help control Covid-19, a disease caused by the SARS-Cov-2 virus.